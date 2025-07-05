Stabbing leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Queens early Saturday.
Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress on Sutphin Boulevard and 112th Avenue at 1:50 a.m.
A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Two other men were wounded.
Another 25-year-old man was stabbed in the ribs and a 24-year-old man was slashed in the abdomen. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests as their investigation continues.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.