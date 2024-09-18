NYPD searching for 2 people accused of stealing, crashing unoccupied subway train in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people accused of stealing and operating an unoccupied subway train in Queens, causing it to crash.
The incident was reported to police just after midnight on Thursday at the Briarwood subway station.
The NYPD says two unidentified suspects entered an unoccupied train, operated it and caused it to crash. The collision left the train damaged.
Police say no injuries were reported, and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.
They released surveillance video and images of the individuals they are looking for.
One of the suspects is described as a male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, red shorts and carrying a black backpack.
The second suspect is described as a female with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a pink shower cap, a pink sleeveless shirt, pink shorts and carrying a pink handbag.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.
