No. 7 subway service running on delays after man reportedly jumped in front of train

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- The Number 7 trains are running on severe delays in both directions after a man reportedly jumped in front of a train in Corona, Queens, police said.

Witnesses said a man jumped in front of a train at the 103 St. Corona Plaza station just after 2:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hudson Yards-bound 7 trains are running express from Flushing-Main St to 74 St-Broadway.

There is no Flushing-bound No. 7 train service.

For service to/from bypassed stations, take a Flushing-bound train.

Police said there have been four people who have jumped in front of a subway train in the last 21 hours.

