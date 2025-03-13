24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
No. 7 subway service running on delays after man reportedly jumped in front of train

WABC
Thursday, March 13, 2025 8:24PM
No. 7 subway service delayed after man killed by train
There is no 7 train service between Queensboro Plaza and Flushing-Main St.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- The Number 7 trains are running on severe delays in both directions after a man reportedly jumped in front of a train in Corona, Queens, police said.

Witnesses said a man jumped in front of a train at the 103 St. Corona Plaza station just after 2:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hudson Yards-bound 7 trains are running express from Flushing-Main St to 74 St-Broadway.

There is no Flushing-bound No. 7 train service.

For service to/from bypassed stations, take a Flushing-bound train.

Police said there have been four people who have jumped in front of a subway train in the last 21 hours.


