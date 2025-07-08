24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Queens teen paralyzed in ski accident finds motivation in tennis, set to play at Clemson

Sam Ryan
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
BROAD CHANNEL, Queens (WABC) -- There is empowerment, strength and confidence when Liv Benedetto is on the court playing tennis. It is a sport the former gymnast only transitioned to less than two years ago.

"I started playing a year and a half ago. I didn't really start taking it seriously until up about nine months ago I realized it's something I love and have a passion for," Benedetto said.

Four years ago, the 17-year-old from Queens suffered a devastating spinal cord injury in a ski accident.

"There was a ski ramp and my sister was like 'don't go on it' and I flew up in the air and I landed on my back and I shattered the t12 and the l 1 vertebrae which left a complete spinal cord injury, which means paralysis from the waist down," Benedetto said.

Benedetto added that it was a struggle, especially in ninth grade.

"The reality check came in that I was the only student in a wheelchair at my school and life was so different...was extremely hard," she added.

Staying involved in athletics helped to keep her motivated.

"It has been such a game changer especially because I was such a competitive person before my injury," she says.

Benedetto will be playing wheelchair tennis at Clemson this fall, pursuing a degree in psychology as she hopes to inspire others.

"The world doesn't end when you are in a wheelchair. It keeps spinning. There's so much opportunity to have a great life whether you're walking or rolling," she says.

