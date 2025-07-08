Queens teen paralyzed in ski accident finds motivation in tennis, set to play at Clemson

BROAD CHANNEL, Queens (WABC) -- There is empowerment, strength and confidence when Liv Benedetto is on the court playing tennis. It is a sport the former gymnast only transitioned to less than two years ago.

"I started playing a year and a half ago. I didn't really start taking it seriously until up about nine months ago I realized it's something I love and have a passion for," Benedetto said.

Four years ago, the 17-year-old from Queens suffered a devastating spinal cord injury in a ski accident.

"There was a ski ramp and my sister was like 'don't go on it' and I flew up in the air and I landed on my back and I shattered the t12 and the l 1 vertebrae which left a complete spinal cord injury, which means paralysis from the waist down," Benedetto said.

Benedetto added that it was a struggle, especially in ninth grade.

"The reality check came in that I was the only student in a wheelchair at my school and life was so different...was extremely hard," she added.

Staying involved in athletics helped to keep her motivated.

"It has been such a game changer especially because I was such a competitive person before my injury," she says.

Benedetto will be playing wheelchair tennis at Clemson this fall, pursuing a degree in psychology as she hopes to inspire others.

"The world doesn't end when you are in a wheelchair. It keeps spinning. There's so much opportunity to have a great life whether you're walking or rolling," she says.

