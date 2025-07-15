How much rain fell during Monday night's storms?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Torrential rain on Monday night triggered flash flooding that stranded vehicles in roadways across the Tri-State, closed subway lines in New York City and led to a state of emergency in New Jersey.
In some places, record amounts of rain fell during the storms.
Here is a list of the official rainfall totals across the Tri-State from the National Weather Service.
...Connecticut...
...Fairfield County...
Greenwich 3.19 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury 3.07 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury 2.43 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury 2.03 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury 1.99 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
1 WNW Redding 1.90 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
REDDING 1.81 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury Airport 1.80 in 0153 AM 07/15 ASOS
Redding 1.69 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
Greenwich 1.45 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Ridgefield 1.44 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
3 N New Canaan 1.39 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS
Redding Ridge 1.35 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
2 E Greenwich 1.23 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
STAMFORD 1.16 in 1055 PM 07/14 CWOP
...New Haven County...
Wolcott 1.34 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Oxford 1.18 in 0153 AM 07/15 CWOP
...New Jersey...
...Bergen County...
1 SSE Franklin Lakes 3.73 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
Leonia 2.79 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Tenafly 2.54 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
Tenafly 2.42 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Tenafly 2.33 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP
New Milford 2.26 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
Teterboro Airport 2.25 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS
Hasbrouck Heights 2.22 in 0154 AM 07/15 CWOP
Mahwah 2.04 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Ridgwood 1.86 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP
Bergenfield 1.81 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
Oakland 1.79 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
Emerson 1.43 in 0146 AM 07/15 CWOP
Oakland 1.27 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Paramus 1.15 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
North Arlington 1.11 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
...Essex County...
1.6 W Millburn 3.00 in 0145 AM 07/15 HADS
Millburn 2.62 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Maplewood 2.54 in 0110 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
West Orange 2.19 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
1 W Newark 2.05 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
WEST CALDWELL 1.94 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
1 W Orange 1.75 in 0155 AM 07/15 URBANET
West Caldwell 1.72 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS
Caldwell 1.59 in 0153 AM 07/15 ASOS
Fairfield 1.49 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
West Caldwell 1.41 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
0.6 SW Caldwell 1.36 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
Newark 1.17 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
2 S Kearny 1.01 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
...Hudson County...
1 W Hoboken 1.28 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Kearny 1.12 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP
Hoboken 1.03 in 0157 AM 07/15 CWOP
...Passaic County...
0.8 SE Pompton Lakes 2.59 in 0130 AM 07/15 HADS
Ringwood 2.56 in 0110 AM 07/15 RAWS
Wayne 2.51 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
2.1 E Ringwood 2.28 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
WAYNE 2.27 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
North Haledon 2.06 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
1.5 SW Ringwood 1.56 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
1 NNE North Caldwell 1.36 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Hawthorne 1.20 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
West Milford 1.18 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
...Union County...
Mountainside 5.34 in 0130 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
Linden Airport 4.38 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWOS
Bayside 4.10 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
Newark Airport 2.13 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS
...New York...
...Bronx County...
1 NE Harlem 2.64 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
...Nassau County...
Great Neck 1.18 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
...New York (Manhattan) County...
Central Park 2.64 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS
Washington Heights 2.08 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
Midtown Manhattan 1.88 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
New York 1.85 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
NEW YORK 1.52 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
...Orange County...
2.6 NW Tuxedo Park 3.92 in 0145 AM 07/15 HADS
Newburgh 3.06 in 0136 AM 07/15 CWOP
CORNWALL ON HUDSON 2.53 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
Tuxedo Park 2.35 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Washingtonville 2.13 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
US Military Academy 1.93 in 1255 AM 07/15 RAWS
Vails Gate 1.65 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP
NEW WINDSOR 1.27 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
West Point 1.21 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Harriman 1.15 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Chester 1.11 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
Chester 1.03 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
...Putnam County...
Lake Carmel 3.23 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP
Mahopac 1.03 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
...Queens County...
NYC/La Guardia 1.66 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS
Bellerose 1.52 in 0151 AM 07/15 CWOP
OZONE PARK 1.38 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
LONG ISLAND CITY 1.23 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
NYC/JFK Airport 1.02 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS
...Richmond County...
Eltingville 2.14 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
Staten Island 1.43 in 0146 AM 07/15 CWOP
...Rockland County...
Nanuet 5.03 in 0130 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
1 SSW Mount Ivy 4.12 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS
1 NW Haverstraw 3.10 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Montebello 2.76 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
0.9 N Montebello 2.36 in 0130 AM 07/15 HADS
New City 2.29 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Stony Point 2.22 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Spring Valley 1.39 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
Sloatsburg 1.01 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
...Suffolk County...
Fort Salonga 1.55 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Old Field 1.47 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
East Setauket 1.23 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP
Northport 1.22 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
COMMACK 1.16 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
...Westchester County...
Tarrytown 4.06 in 0147 AM 07/15 CWOP
Dobbs Ferry 3.38 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Midland Park 3.36 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
1 SSE Hartsdale 3.23 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Armonk 2.97 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
White Plains Airport 2.95 in 0156 AM 07/15 ASOS
Rye Brook 2.79 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS
SCARSDALE 2.25 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
1 NW Rye 1.89 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
1 S Peach Lake 1.83 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
PORT CHESTER 1.71 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP
Pleasantville 1.61 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Ossining 1.38 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
New Rochelle 1.22 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
Rye 1.21 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
----------
