How much rain fell during Monday night's storms?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Torrential rain on Monday night triggered flash flooding that stranded vehicles in roadways across the Tri-State, closed subway lines in New York City and led to a state of emergency in New Jersey.

In some places, record amounts of rain fell during the storms.

Here is a list of the official rainfall totals across the Tri-State from the National Weather Service.

...Connecticut...

...Fairfield County...

Greenwich 3.19 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP

Danbury 3.07 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP

Danbury 2.43 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP

Danbury 2.03 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

Danbury 1.99 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP

1 WNW Redding 1.90 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS

REDDING 1.81 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP

Danbury Airport 1.80 in 0153 AM 07/15 ASOS

Redding 1.69 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP

Greenwich 1.45 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Ridgefield 1.44 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

3 N New Canaan 1.39 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS

Redding Ridge 1.35 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

2 E Greenwich 1.23 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

STAMFORD 1.16 in 1055 PM 07/14 CWOP

...New Haven County...

Wolcott 1.34 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Oxford 1.18 in 0153 AM 07/15 CWOP

...New Jersey...

...Bergen County...

1 SSE Franklin Lakes 3.73 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS

Leonia 2.79 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Tenafly 2.54 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP

Tenafly 2.42 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Tenafly 2.33 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP

New Milford 2.26 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS

Teterboro Airport 2.25 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS

Hasbrouck Heights 2.22 in 0154 AM 07/15 CWOP

Mahwah 2.04 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Ridgwood 1.86 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP

Bergenfield 1.81 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP

Oakland 1.79 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

Emerson 1.43 in 0146 AM 07/15 CWOP

Oakland 1.27 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Paramus 1.15 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

North Arlington 1.11 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

...Essex County...

1.6 W Millburn 3.00 in 0145 AM 07/15 HADS

Millburn 2.62 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Maplewood 2.54 in 0110 AM 07/15 IFLOWS

West Orange 2.19 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP

1 W Newark 2.05 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS

WEST CALDWELL 1.94 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP

1 W Orange 1.75 in 0155 AM 07/15 URBANET

West Caldwell 1.72 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS

Caldwell 1.59 in 0153 AM 07/15 ASOS

Fairfield 1.49 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

West Caldwell 1.41 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

0.6 SW Caldwell 1.36 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS

Newark 1.17 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

2 S Kearny 1.01 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

...Hudson County...

1 W Hoboken 1.28 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Kearny 1.12 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP

Hoboken 1.03 in 0157 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Passaic County...

0.8 SE Pompton Lakes 2.59 in 0130 AM 07/15 HADS

Ringwood 2.56 in 0110 AM 07/15 RAWS

Wayne 2.51 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP

2.1 E Ringwood 2.28 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS

WAYNE 2.27 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP

North Haledon 2.06 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

1.5 SW Ringwood 1.56 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS

1 NNE North Caldwell 1.36 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

Hawthorne 1.20 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

West Milford 1.18 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Union County...

Mountainside 5.34 in 0130 AM 07/15 IFLOWS

Linden Airport 4.38 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWOS

Bayside 4.10 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP

Newark Airport 2.13 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS

...New York...

...Bronx County...

1 NE Harlem 2.64 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

...Nassau County...

Great Neck 1.18 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

...New York (Manhattan) County...

Central Park 2.64 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS

Washington Heights 2.08 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS

Midtown Manhattan 1.88 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS

New York 1.85 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

NEW YORK 1.52 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Orange County...

2.6 NW Tuxedo Park 3.92 in 0145 AM 07/15 HADS

Newburgh 3.06 in 0136 AM 07/15 CWOP

CORNWALL ON HUDSON 2.53 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

Tuxedo Park 2.35 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Washingtonville 2.13 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

US Military Academy 1.93 in 1255 AM 07/15 RAWS

Vails Gate 1.65 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP

NEW WINDSOR 1.27 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

West Point 1.21 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

Harriman 1.15 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Chester 1.11 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP

Chester 1.03 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS

...Putnam County...

Lake Carmel 3.23 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP

Mahopac 1.03 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

...Queens County...

NYC/La Guardia 1.66 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS

Bellerose 1.52 in 0151 AM 07/15 CWOP

OZONE PARK 1.38 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP

LONG ISLAND CITY 1.23 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP

NYC/JFK Airport 1.02 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS

...Richmond County...

Eltingville 2.14 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

Staten Island 1.43 in 0146 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Rockland County...

Nanuet 5.03 in 0130 AM 07/15 IFLOWS

1 SSW Mount Ivy 4.12 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS

1 NW Haverstraw 3.10 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

Montebello 2.76 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

0.9 N Montebello 2.36 in 0130 AM 07/15 HADS

New City 2.29 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

Stony Point 2.22 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

Spring Valley 1.39 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP

Sloatsburg 1.01 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Suffolk County...

Fort Salonga 1.55 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

Old Field 1.47 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

East Setauket 1.23 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP

Northport 1.22 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

COMMACK 1.16 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Westchester County...

Tarrytown 4.06 in 0147 AM 07/15 CWOP

Dobbs Ferry 3.38 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Midland Park 3.36 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS

1 SSE Hartsdale 3.23 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Armonk 2.97 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP

White Plains Airport 2.95 in 0156 AM 07/15 ASOS

Rye Brook 2.79 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS

SCARSDALE 2.25 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP

1 NW Rye 1.89 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

1 S Peach Lake 1.83 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

PORT CHESTER 1.71 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP

Pleasantville 1.61 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

Ossining 1.38 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP

New Rochelle 1.22 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP

Rye 1.21 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.