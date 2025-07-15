24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

How much rain fell during Monday night's storms?

WABC logo
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 11:05AM
How much rain fell during Monday night's storms?
Meteorologists Brittany Bell and Dani Beckstrom breakdown the Monday night's storm.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Torrential rain on Monday night triggered flash flooding that stranded vehicles in roadways across the Tri-State, closed subway lines in New York City and led to a state of emergency in New Jersey.

In some places, record amounts of rain fell during the storms.

Here is a list of the official rainfall totals across the Tri-State from the National Weather Service.

...Connecticut...

...Fairfield County...
Greenwich 3.19 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury 3.07 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury 2.43 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury 2.03 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury 1.99 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
1 WNW Redding 1.90 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
REDDING 1.81 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP
Danbury Airport 1.80 in 0153 AM 07/15 ASOS
Redding 1.69 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
Greenwich 1.45 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Ridgefield 1.44 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
3 N New Canaan 1.39 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS
Redding Ridge 1.35 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
2 E Greenwich 1.23 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
STAMFORD 1.16 in 1055 PM 07/14 CWOP

...New Haven County...
Wolcott 1.34 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Oxford 1.18 in 0153 AM 07/15 CWOP

...New Jersey...

...Bergen County...
1 SSE Franklin Lakes 3.73 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
Leonia 2.79 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Tenafly 2.54 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
Tenafly 2.42 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Tenafly 2.33 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP
New Milford 2.26 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
Teterboro Airport 2.25 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS
Hasbrouck Heights 2.22 in 0154 AM 07/15 CWOP
Mahwah 2.04 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Ridgwood 1.86 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP
Bergenfield 1.81 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
Oakland 1.79 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
Emerson 1.43 in 0146 AM 07/15 CWOP
Oakland 1.27 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Paramus 1.15 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
North Arlington 1.11 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

...Essex County...
1.6 W Millburn 3.00 in 0145 AM 07/15 HADS
Millburn 2.62 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Maplewood 2.54 in 0110 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
West Orange 2.19 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
1 W Newark 2.05 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
WEST CALDWELL 1.94 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
1 W Orange 1.75 in 0155 AM 07/15 URBANET
West Caldwell 1.72 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS
Caldwell 1.59 in 0153 AM 07/15 ASOS
Fairfield 1.49 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
West Caldwell 1.41 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
0.6 SW Caldwell 1.36 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
Newark 1.17 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
2 S Kearny 1.01 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS

...Hudson County...
1 W Hoboken 1.28 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Kearny 1.12 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP
Hoboken 1.03 in 0157 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Passaic County...
0.8 SE Pompton Lakes 2.59 in 0130 AM 07/15 HADS
Ringwood 2.56 in 0110 AM 07/15 RAWS
Wayne 2.51 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
2.1 E Ringwood 2.28 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
WAYNE 2.27 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
North Haledon 2.06 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
1.5 SW Ringwood 1.56 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
1 NNE North Caldwell 1.36 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Hawthorne 1.20 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
West Milford 1.18 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Union County...
Mountainside 5.34 in 0130 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
Linden Airport 4.38 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWOS
Bayside 4.10 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
Newark Airport 2.13 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS

...New York...

...Bronx County...
1 NE Harlem 2.64 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

...Nassau County...
Great Neck 1.18 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

...New York (Manhattan) County...
Central Park 2.64 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS
Washington Heights 2.08 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
Midtown Manhattan 1.88 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS
New York 1.85 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
NEW YORK 1.52 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Orange County...
2.6 NW Tuxedo Park 3.92 in 0145 AM 07/15 HADS
Newburgh 3.06 in 0136 AM 07/15 CWOP
CORNWALL ON HUDSON 2.53 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
Tuxedo Park 2.35 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Washingtonville 2.13 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
US Military Academy 1.93 in 1255 AM 07/15 RAWS
Vails Gate 1.65 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP
NEW WINDSOR 1.27 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
West Point 1.21 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Harriman 1.15 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Chester 1.11 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP
Chester 1.03 in 0150 AM 07/15 AWS

...Putnam County...
Lake Carmel 3.23 in 0156 AM 07/15 CWOP
Mahopac 1.03 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

...Queens County...
NYC/La Guardia 1.66 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS
Bellerose 1.52 in 0151 AM 07/15 CWOP
OZONE PARK 1.38 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
LONG ISLAND CITY 1.23 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
NYC/JFK Airport 1.02 in 0151 AM 07/15 ASOS

...Richmond County...
Eltingville 2.14 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
Staten Island 1.43 in 0146 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Rockland County...
Nanuet 5.03 in 0130 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
1 SSW Mount Ivy 4.12 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS
1 NW Haverstraw 3.10 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Montebello 2.76 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
0.9 N Montebello 2.36 in 0130 AM 07/15 HADS
New City 2.29 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Stony Point 2.22 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Spring Valley 1.39 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
Sloatsburg 1.01 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Suffolk County...
Fort Salonga 1.55 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
Old Field 1.47 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
East Setauket 1.23 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP
Northport 1.22 in 0200 AM 07/15 CWOP
COMMACK 1.16 in 0155 AM 07/15 CWOP

...Westchester County...
Tarrytown 4.06 in 0147 AM 07/15 CWOP
Dobbs Ferry 3.38 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Midland Park 3.36 in 0145 AM 07/15 IFLOWS
1 SSE Hartsdale 3.23 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Armonk 2.97 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
White Plains Airport 2.95 in 0156 AM 07/15 ASOS
Rye Brook 2.79 in 0154 AM 07/15 AWS
SCARSDALE 2.25 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
1 NW Rye 1.89 in 0153 AM 07/15 AWS
1 S Peach Lake 1.83 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
PORT CHESTER 1.71 in 0158 AM 07/15 CWOP
Pleasantville 1.61 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS
Ossining 1.38 in 0159 AM 07/15 CWOP
New Rochelle 1.22 in 0145 AM 07/15 CWOP
Rye 1.21 in 0155 AM 07/15 AWS

----------


* Get the AccuWeather App


* More AccuWeather


* Follow us on YouTube


* More local news


* Sign up for free newsletters


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW