Rally held after Bronx man dies in NY prison; reports say he was violently beaten by guards

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Advocates rallied in Harlem after Messiah Nantwi, a 22-year-old Bronx man died at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Central New York last week. Reports suggest his death occurred after he was violently beaten by guards.

Nantwi was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a shootout with police in 2021. He was also indicted on murder charges in 2023.

"Messiah was 22 years old. He had a lot of life ahead of him. His sentence should not have turned into a death sentence," said Renny Smith of the Justice for Robert Brooks Coalition.

Governor Kathy Hochul says 15 corrections department employees have been put on leave.

In a statement, Hochul said,

"While the investigation into this incident is ongoing, early reports point to extremely disturbing conduct leading to Mr. Nantwi's death and I am committed to accountability for all involved. The people of New York extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Nantwi's family and loved ones."

In the meantime, State Attorney General Letitia James is rescusing herself from the investigation, and appointing a special proseutor because her office is defending five of the employees involved in the events preceding Nantwi's death on unrelated civil suits.

It's horrifying, scary and disappointing that as a New York State legislator, I feel like I'm powerless to stop this nonsense," said Assemblymember Edward Gibbs.

This is all happening on the heels of the December death of Robert Brooks, 43, an inmate at Marcy Prison -- across the street from Mid-State.

Six guards have been charged with murder.

Correctional workers have been on strike at dozens of state prisons for the past few weeks -- Governor Hochul partly attributes the recent violence to the work stoppage and is urging them to go back to work, but adds systemic change needs to occur as well.

