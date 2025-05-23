Person of interest in custody after mom beaten near Randall's Island bike path

Anthony Carlo spoke the 44-year-old victim's daughter, who told Eyewitness News that her mother may not survive her injuries.

Anthony Carlo spoke the 44-year-old victim's daughter, who told Eyewitness News that her mother may not survive her injuries.

Anthony Carlo spoke the 44-year-old victim's daughter, who told Eyewitness News that her mother may not survive her injuries.

Anthony Carlo spoke the 44-year-old victim's daughter, who told Eyewitness News that her mother may not survive her injuries.

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A person of interest was picked up by NYPD detectives overnight in the brutal beating of a 44-year-old woman on Randall's Island.

The man is being held at the 25th Precinct, where he is being questioned. Charges are expected in the case.

(Video in media player is from a previous report)

Diana Agudelo remains in critical condition after she was struck in the face and head several times on Randall's Island last Friday, leaving her daughter distraught and searching for answers.

"When I saw her in the hospital room, like I remember just falling down to my knees because the woman I saw up there didn't look like my mom," Rodas said. "She was so swollen."

Agudelo was biking home from work in Manhattan, taking her usual shortcut through Randall's Island at around 11:30 p.m. on May 16, when someone beat her so viciously, she had to be put in a medically induced coma.

The woman was so badly beaten, she could not talk to the police about her attacker.

Agudelo's daughter said that her mother's e-bike was stolen. One of her shoes was in a trash can when first responders found her lying near the bike path, not far from the psychiatric hospital on Randall's Island.

After undergoing emergency brain surgery, the prognosis is bleak for Agudelo.

Anthony Carlo spoke the 44-year-old victim's daughter, who told Eyewitness News that her mother may not survive her injuries.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.