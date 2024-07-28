See the crowd's reaction when RDJ showed up to Hall H dressed as the new "Avengers" villain, "Dr. Doom."

RDJ surprises Hall H audience in SDCC dressed as the new Marvel villain

Robert Downey Jr. surprised the audience in Hall H at SDCC after he walked out as "Dr. Doom," the new villain for "Avengers: Doomsday."

SAN DIEGO -- Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con is the place to be for all the biggest comic book film and TV announcements.

During the Marvel panel, Kevin Feige introduced a new title for the climactic "Avengers" film, "Avengers: Doomsday."

Feige announced the new directors who would be taking on this ambitious project, Joe and Anthony Russo.

The two brothers have previously collaborated with Marvel Studios many times directing "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame," so these two know how to handle a comic book ensemble.

As the Russo brothers took the mic, they talked to the crowd about a new villain entering the universe.

"There is one very, very important character to do 'Secret Wars' justice," Joe said to the audience. "We give you the one person who can play Victor Von Doom."

None other than Robert Downey Jr. walked on stage in full "Dr. Doom" attire and took off his mask to reveal his face.

The crowd erupts in thunderous applause and RDJ blows a kiss to the audience.

"New mask, same task," he says.

"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters May 2026 with "Avengers: Secret Wars" arriving the following year in May 2027.

