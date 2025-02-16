Record-setting student athlete from Long Island could be on brink of Olympic glory

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Zariel Macchia is a star in the making on Long Island. She isn't just any high school student-athlete - she is a record-setting All-American, who could be on the brink of Olympic glory.

A William Floyd senior, Macchia took Eyewitness News through her impressive podium finish at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships in December. It was just another accomplishment on her already extensive running resume.

It all began with her first race when she was 12 at a local 5K.

"I did really well - he asked if I wanted to come train with the team sometimes," Macchia said.

"Right away I knew she was going to be very food. Tremendous amount of ability," said Coach John Ryan.

Macchia has been running Varsity since middle school. Not only is she a state champion, she is a three-time Gatorade New York Player of the Year. She is also making national headlines.

Macchia has committed to BYU and excels in the classroom, completing all of her AP exams last year. Yet, when it comes to running, stats, times and numbers, she goes by feel.

"I don't have a GPS, running watch, I don't track my miles, I don't track my pace," she says.

"Very early on she could just set the pace and hold it," Coach Ryan said.

And her ultimate goal?

"Maybe shoot for the Olympics someday," Macchia says.

