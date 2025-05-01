Registration for North Bergen's free Pre-K 3 and 4 programs begins

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Registration begins for North Bergen's youngest students entering pre-school in the fall.

The school district will offer free full-day Pre-K for 4-year-olds in September.

The plan is expected to save parents thousands of dollars and comes as part of the district's School Realignment Plan.

"Free Full Day Pre-K will be a game changer for parents in North Bergen who will not only see their children begin their educational journey with the best possible start, but will also save an estimated $10,000 per year by no longer being forced to pay out-of-pocket for daycare," Mayor Nicholas Sacco said.

Pre-K 4 will be open to all North Bergen students who turn four years old on or before October 1.

Classes will be held in neighborhood elementary schools.

The district will also offer free Pre-K 3 on a limited basis, with 60 slots available to students from families who fall below federal poverty guidelines.

Pre-K 3 classes will be held at a local Head Start school location that meets state licensing standards and is contracted with the North Bergen school district.

Registration for Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 begins on Thursday, May 1, and must be done in-person at the North Bergen Pre-K Center, 8701 Boulevard East within Braddock Park, from 9:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The spots for students are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

"I would like to commend Superintendent Solter, our school district administrative team, and our Board of Education for their tremendous leadership and commitment to our children and our community," Sacco said. "The North Bergen school district has always produced exceptional results despite having limited financial resources, and this announcement continues that legacy."

The district's School Realignment Plan also includes the opening of the new North Bergen Junior High School this September, moving students out of classroom trailers.

Instead, the district hopes to build a Pre-K 3 classroom on the site in the future to expand that program.

"We look forward to welcoming more young students into our district and giving them the same outstanding educational experience that we have been providing at our Pre-K program for many years, and we are hopeful that we will be able to expand these services to more children if our facilities are able to accommodate that goal," said Dr. George Solter, Superintendent of Schools.

