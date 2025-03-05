Lent begins with Ash Wednesday services across Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the start of Lent and many congregations are holding Ash Wednesday services.

That includes the cathedral church of Saint John the Divine in Morningside Heights.

It's providing "ashes to go" on the west front stairs throughout the day.

Lent involves a 40-day season of fasting and prayer leading to Easter.

As is customary, the ashes used on Ash Wednesday are made by burning the blessed palms distributed the prior year on Palm Sunday.

Lent ends with the celebration of the Sacred Triduum, the three holiest days on the Christian calendar: Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and the Easter Vigil.

Easter Sunday will be celebrated this year on April 20.

