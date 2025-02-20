Rep. Mike Lawler facing backlash over comment at meeting on immigration in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler is facing backlash after he asked a Latino lawmaker in Westchester County if he is a citizen during a public meeting.

Community activists say it is an example of the kind of profiling that Latinos are facing as the Trump administration cracks down on immigration.

"Honestly my jaw just fell, I didn't know how to react," Alvarado said.

Westchester legislator Jose Alvarado described his reaction to a question from Congressman Mike Lawler during a public meeting on the topic of immigration.

"I assume you're a citizen, maybe you're not," Lawler said Tuesday while he was among Westchester's federal delegation meeting with the county Board of Legislators.

The discussion centered on the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Alvarado was born in Honduras and is a naturalized citizen. He said his question to Lawler was on behalf of the Latino community he represents in Yonkers: What should citizens do if approached by ICE?

"They feel that the administration is going to take away naturalization, is going to take away green cards... so get it from the horse's mouth, what do you think, and immediately he questions what everybody fears, whether I'm a citizen of not," Alvarado said.

Lawler's response drew incredulous laughter from the board and a one-word response from a fellow legislator.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable what happened, the comments that he made questioning the vice chair of the county board of legislators," said Westchester County Legislator Shanae Williams.

On Wednesday, Lawler's camp pointed out that later in the meeting, the congressman stated he did know citizenship is required to hold office and tried to clarify what he meant.

"My point to you was like everyone else, who is a citizen, if you are encountered by law enforcement and they ask you for documentation, you provide it," Lawler said.

Lawler's follow-up may have provided context, but did not offer what many Democrats are now demanding: an apology.

