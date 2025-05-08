Republican-led House will vote to make Trump's Gulf of America into law

The future isn't sure in the Senate, where Republicans will need Democrat votes.

WASHINGTON -- The Republican-led House is set to vote Thursday on a bill to make the Gulf of Mexico's name change to Gulf of America permanent.

The legislation, which was introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, codifies an executive order from President Donald Trump to rename the body of water.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Its fate in the Senate is more of a challenge, given that it will need bipartisan cooperation to overcome a filibuster.

"Any reference in a law, map, regulation, document, paper or other record of the United States to the Gulf of Mexico shall be deemed to be a reference to the Gulf of America," the bill text states.

The measure also instructs each federal agency to update each document and map in accordance with the name change that Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum will oversee.

"Codifying the rightful renaming of the Gulf of America isn't just a priority for me and President Trump, it's a priority for the American people. American taxpayers fund its protection, our military defends its waters, and American businesses fuel its economy," Rep. Greene argued in a post on X.

One of Trump's first executive orders when he started his second term was to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Speaker Mike Johnson has endorsed the bill, which is expected to clear the lower chamber in a party-line vote.

"We've been working around the clock to codify so much of what President Trump has been doing to make sure that we put these into statutory law so that it can't be reversed and erased by an upcoming administration," Johnson said at a news conference on Tuesday.

House Democrats, including Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have criticized the measure.

"Why is the top thing that House Republicans -- going to do this week on their legislative agenda renaming the Gulf of Mexico?" Jeffries said at a news conference Monday. "Because Donald Trump and House Republicans are on the run. They are on the run."