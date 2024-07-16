Broken elevator in Bronx apartment building causing hardships for residents

Jim Dolan has more on a six-apartment building in the Bronx that has had a broken elevator for weeks.

Jim Dolan has more on a six-apartment building in the Bronx that has had a broken elevator for weeks.

Jim Dolan has more on a six-apartment building in the Bronx that has had a broken elevator for weeks.

Jim Dolan has more on a six-apartment building in the Bronx that has had a broken elevator for weeks.

WEST FARMS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A six-story apartment building in the Bronx has had a broken elevator for weeks and residents say they are suffering.

With no break in the oppressive heat, having a broken elevator is causing some residents who have health issues to climb the stairs or stay in their homes.

Resident Troy Taylor said, "I don't go out. The elevators out, how can I go out?"

New York Law requires every building with five or more floors to have a working elevator.

"This is a building where a lot of tenants with walkers, with wheelchairs live," Taylor said.

On July 9, the city issued a violation to the building's owner, a company called the E 179th Street LLC.

Eyewitness News left multiple messages with the number associated with the company, but received no response.

Residents have also called repeatedly, as the elevator is still out of service.

"People have to go up and down the stairs, there's no elevator working, there's a lot of elderly people with their groceries, they have people that work, they have bikes, it's unfair to people," Resident Maurice Johnson said.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.