Resources available for people dealing with loneliness

The holidays can be the happiest time of the year, but for some, it can also be very lonely.

The holidays can be the happiest time of the year, but for some, it can also be very lonely.

The holidays can be the happiest time of the year, but for some, it can also be very lonely.

The holidays can be the happiest time of the year, but for some, it can also be very lonely.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The holidays can be the happiest time of the year, but for some, it can also be very lonely.

"For me, loneliness started as a young child, I can say as young as 9 years old," said Gordie Ochinero-Bermudez, a Project Coordinator at NAMI Fresno. "I felt a sense of being different."

That feeling of loneliness has always been part of Gordie Ochinero-Bermudez's journey, and at times, it made it hard for her to socialize with others, especially when she was young.

"For me, loneliness started and stemmed from a sense of rejection and not connecting," said Ochinero-Bermudez. "I felt like maybe I wasn't seen or heard."

Dr. Amy Parks, the Executive Director of NAMI Fresno, explains people are wired to have friends and be around others.

"We were born to connect and have relationships," said Dr. Parks. "Relationships are really important for our overall and mental health."

With families gathering during the holidays to decorate or enjoy a meal, for those who are isolated through distance or circumstance, it can leave them feeling emotionally empty.

"If you don't have family, if you don't have friends, if you have strained relationships, then it's a reminder of what you don't have," said Dr. Parks.

To help people struggling during Christmas week, NAMI will open its doors Monday and Thursday.

"There are so many organizations that have opportunities to connect and socialize with others," said Dr. Parks. "Doing that helps you feel less isolated."

Ochinero-Bermudez has learned to overcome loneliness. While it's still an ongoing challenge, she says she draws on her family and personal activities to find purpose and support.

"Whether it's my faith in God, being a homeless advocate," said Ochinero-Bermudez, "Or being a cyclist, it makes me a part of something bigger than myself."

"Trying to find an individual to be open with and vulnerable with is good."

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This story is part of the "Our America: Mental State - The Loneliness Epidemic" series. The collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations aims to share reporting on how to build social connections, with focus on stories about kids, caregivers, the workplace, the election, the holidays, and anyone looking to learn how to take care of themselves and others.

Click here for all the stories and videos in our series, "Our America: Mental State - The Loneliness Epidemic.