Retired NYPD officer thanks doctors who saved him after stroke

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) -- Nestor Montalvo, a 61-year-old stroke survivor is a fighter in every sense.

"I said I can't let these ladies down and I can't quit," Montalvo said.

He is now thanking the team of doctors and therapists at Catholic Health who saved him. It was back in September when Montalvo, a retired NYPD officer from West Hempstead suffered a blockage of the artery supplying his brain stem. Thankfully, his wife, a stroke survivor herself knew the signs.

"He couldn't balance himself, he was dizzy, I said 'oh my god, possible stroke,'" said Maritza Montalvo.

"Actively having a stroke, he was very adamant about going to St. Francis," said Nassau County medic Justin Correira.

Correira knew to take him to Mercy Hospital -- only five minutes away -- where doctors immediately gave Montalvo a powerful clot blocker.

"It was given within 45 minutes, well below the national goal of 60 minutes," said Mercy Hospital Chairman Dr. Robert Bramante.

Montalvo explained to Eyewitness News how surreal it was to be lying on the gurney, and then hear doctors tell his family that he would only have a 15 percent chance of survival.

"But the only thing I was mad about was, I couldn't say goodbye to my wife and my children -- I wanted to say goodbye, and I couldn't get to say goodbye," Montalvo said.

Montalvo's case is a classic example of the importance of early intervention when it comes to a stroke. However, beyond that, his determination was also critical.

"Trying to get better," he said.

Montalvo fought and fought -- from barely walking, eating or speaking -- to now, joking with those who helped him.

"And Colleen said, 'Nestor, if I hear you anymore complaining, I'm gonna hit you!'" he said.

Montalvo is hoping to use his passion and his voice to remind others to take care of their health.

"Your health and your family is number one. And the people you meet along -- they're angels and they help you," he said.

That means you never fight alone.

