Pedestrian struck and killed by apparent hit-and-run driver on RFK Bridge: police

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by an apparent hit-and-run vehicle on the RFK Bridge on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to the RFK Bridge at 125th Street just before 1 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male, of unknown age, who had been struck by a vehicle while standing on the Manhattan-bound roadway of the RFK Bridge.

Police say it appeared the victim was struck by a vehicle as it was exiting the RFK Bridge.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle fled from the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

