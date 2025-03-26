'Riverdance' hits Radio City Music Hall, celebrating the Irish dance troupe's 30th anniversary

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- "Riverdance" returns to Radio City Music Hall this weekend for the first time in five years, celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new show.

"Riverdance 30: The New Generation" features the Irish step dancing group's familiar music, with re-imagined choreography.

"Bill Whelan's Grammy award-winning score is timeless," said Padraic Moyles, the associate director and brand manager of "Riverdance." "It's incredible, and he redid that score for this version of the show, which is extraordinary."

When it first came onto the scene back in 1994, "Riverdance" popularized Irish step dancing outside of Ireland. Thirty years later, the troupe has performed in more than 300 countries across six continents.

Still, New York City occupies a special place in the history of "Riverdance," having been one of the first places outside of Ireland where the troupe performed. This, as well as Radio City Music Hall's reputation and legacy, has the troupe particularly excited.

"This is the most iconic building in the world for anybody to perform in," said Moyles. "For us to be here - to get to perform in front of a New York audience with 'Riverdance 30' - is incredible."

The performers, many of whom are younger than the troupe itself, both respect the legacy they are a part of, and energize the troupe and show with their passion.

"We've never known life without 'Riverdance,' so we don't take it for granted," dancer Fergus Fitzpatrick said.

The dancers truly love what they do - likely a must for a show like "Riverdance 30: The New Generation." The just over two-hour show includes Irish, tap and folk dancing, a band of four musicians, and multiple costume changes, all in just over two hours.

"It is a job," said Fergus Fitzpatrick's sister and fellow performer Anna Mai Fitzpatrick. "But at the end of the day, it's our dream job."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.