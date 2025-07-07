'Robbie's Law' aims to provide AEDs in Nassau County's fields and courts after child's death

Chanteé Lans reports on the proposed law which aims to save lives.

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- In 2005, 9-year-old Robbie Levine was rounding first base at a Little League baseball practice when he suddenly collapsed.

Robbie had experienced a dizzy spell during practice several months earlier, but testing by a pediatric cardiologist did not detect any health problems, the Levine family said.

Although Robbie's father, Dr. Craig Levine, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Robbie could not be revived. Robbie tragically passed away.

There was no automated external defibrillator (AED) accessible from the field.

"We've had multiple people tell us that us that if there was an AED at the field, that Robbie would be alive, and there wasn't, and he's not," mom Jill Levine said. "It's unfathomable to think that your 9-year-old is going to literally going to drop dead on the baseball field where he lives and breathes baseball, but that's exactly what happened."

The Levines have spent decades advocating for heart health awareness and donating AEDs through their organization, the Robbie Levine Foundation.

Now, twenty years after Robbie's death, a new piece of legislation -- "Robbie's Law" -- plans to bring lifesaving AED devices to approximately 200 county-owned ball fields and courts.

Nassau County Legislator and Little League coach Seth Koslow spoke at a press conference Monday, saying, "every single person who uses this field ... will have an AED nearby because of this legislation."

"This proposal is going to help dramatically," Jill Levine reacted to the legislation.

"As someone who has done CPR and has utilized an AEDs, the critical impact of having one of these is merely seconds between a life or death situation," said Nassau County Olena Nicks.