Robert De Niro portrays 2 notorious mob bosses in new film 'The Alto Knights'

A new movie starring Robert De Niro will have you seeing double.

That's because the Oscar winner is playing not one, but two different notorious mobsters.

"The Alto Knights" is from the same people behind the classic film "Goodfellas."

It's inspired by the true story of the mob bosses who brought about the downfall of the American mafia.

De Niro was initially cast to play Frank Costello, but when producer, Irwin Winkler challenged him to also step into the role of Vito Genovese, well... it was an offer he couldn't refuse.

That means there are scenes where De Niro is literally talking to himself.

Before the movie hits theaters on Friday, De Niro sat down with entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo.

