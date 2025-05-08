Optimistic crowds flock to New York City churches to celebrate 1st American pontiff Pope Leo

N.J. Burkett reports on the reaction in New York to Pope Leo XIV.

N.J. Burkett reports on the reaction in New York to Pope Leo XIV.

N.J. Burkett reports on the reaction in New York to Pope Leo XIV.

N.J. Burkett reports on the reaction in New York to Pope Leo XIV.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- World leaders, Americans and those at home in the Tri-State are cheering for the new leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, whose name is Robert Francis Prevost.

The 69-year-old, who hails from Chicago and attended Villanova University, is the first pope from the United States.

News of an American pope came as a surprise and throughout the afternoon crowds have flooded to St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown. They even played the Star Spangled Banner on the organ after Pope Leo's name was announced.

Becky Anthony and her best friend, Maria Kelleher, stood outside St. Patrick's and gasped. They were pleasantly shocked to learn the cardinals had elected an American pope.

"We're happy, sounds like a good man, we need a good representative from our country," Anthony said.

New Yorkers and tourists alike poured into St Patrick's after hearing the news.

For many it was an upbeat, yet solemn moment to pray for Pope Leo XIV and hoping that he will continue the legacy of Pope Francis.

Kathleen Hymes is from the Upper West Side.

"As a Catholic, I want to know, number 1, is he going to be a counterweight to President Trump? Is he going to stand up for the immigrants in this country? Number two, is he a centrist? Is he following Francis?" Hymes said. "Is he going to do more than just bless the individual gay person or will he bless the couple? Will he allow women a greater role in the church? Will he speak for those who can't be spoken, spoken for, those who are downtrodden, those who are poor, those who are struggling in this world."

Among the parishioners on Thursday was Brian Kerwin, a financial adviser from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, who attended college with Pope Leo, Villanova Class of 1977.

"For the world, don't we need somebody to bring us together, you know, particularly? So, my hope is that he continues what his mentor did and is really brings the world together," Kerwin said. "I mean, he really was, from what I understand, part of putting together this whole conclave. So, you know, my hope is that we understand that we're all the same, you know, across the globe."

Meanwhile at St. Sebastian's Church in Queens, Carmen Bissel celebrated the newly elected pope.

Anthony Carlo reports on Peruvian parishioners' reaction to the newly-elected pope.

"First of all, an American pope, nobody could have called that," Bissell said. "And then for him to have ties to Peru, but also the immigrants - there's so many immigrants that come from Peru, but also all over South America and all over the world that are hopeful."

Pope Leo spent years in Peru working as a teacher, a missionary and a parish priest before becoming the Bishop of Chiclayo, appointed by Pope Francis.

"He will represent the people who need it more, you know, our problems, and I think in the world everybody has the same problems," said parishioner Judith Nunez.

Those are the very problems that the diverse congregation at St. Sebastian's brings to mass and they are grateful for the new pope's keen understanding of the plight of the underprivileged across the globe.

"I think he'll be a voice of compassion for the immigrant community," said Pastor Fr. Patrick West.

ALSO WATCH | Catholics in Newark, NJ react to the selection of the first American Pope

Lauren Glassberg reports on the reaction from Catholic leaders in Newark, New Jersey.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.