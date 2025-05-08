Pope Leo XIV, the new leader of Catholics worldwide, is a graduate of Villanova University

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- American Cardinal Robert Prevost, now named Pope Leo XIV, has a strong tie to the Philadelphia region.

Prevost, a 69-year-old from Chicago, graduated from Villanova University in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics in 1977.

Founded in 1842, Villanova University is one of only two Augustinian Catholic institutions of higher learning in the United States, the university said.

Prevost was was twice elected prior general, or top leader, of the Augustinians, a 13th century religious order founded by St. Augustine.

He received priestly ordination on June 19, 1982, after studying canon law at the Pontifical Saint Thomas Aquinas University, according to his bio on the Vatican Press website.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

"As an Augustinian Catholic institution, we celebrate this significant day for our University community and the global Church. Villanova, built on the teachings of St. Augustine, has always been grounded in advancing a deeper understanding of the fundamental relationship between faith and reason-between spirituality and wisdom," said University President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue in a statement.

"With today's election of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, I cannot help but reflect on what his Augustinian papacy will mean to our University community and our world," Donohue continued. "Known for his humility, gentle spirit, prudence and warmth, Pope Leo XIV's leadership offers an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our educational mission."

Villanova says the new pope joined the Order of St. Augustine in 1977, the same year he graduated.

Pope Leo XIV elected on 2nd day of conclave

The temporary chimney atop the Sistine Chapel released a plume of white smoke on Thursday, signaling that the 133 cardinals working inside had reached a two-thirds majority to elect a new pope for the Catholic Church.

Soon after, we learned Prevost was announced as the choice to replace Pope Francis.

Bells at St. Peter's Basilica rang and crowds cheered as the white smoke billowed from the chimney. The new leader of the Catholic Church was chosen amid the third round of conclave voting.

Over an hour after the white smoke emerged, the new pope, clad in his papal vestments, stepped out onto the balcony and greeted the world. Pope Leo delivered his first Apostolic Urbi et Orbi blessing -- meaning to "the city and the world."

His full authority and jurisdiction begins immediately upon his acceptance of the office, prior to the public announcement.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, steps out on the balcony overlooking Saint Peter's Square to a cheering crowd.

Significance of papal name Leo

Leo is the fifth-most-popular name chosen by popes.

Leo XIII was a founding figure of the Catholic social justice tradition.

While popes aren't obliged to change their name, every pontiff for the past 470 years has done so, usually choosing the name of a predecessor to both honor them and signal their intention to emulate his example. Pope Francis was a notable exception, choosing not the name of a former pope but that of St. Francis of Assisi, the 13th century cleric and patron saint of animals and the environment.

Seen as front-runner

Pope Leo started to emerge as a front-runner for the papacy in the days before the conclave began, according to Father James Martin, a papal contributor to ABC News.

He was the only U.S. cardinal on a short list of front-runners for pope, also known as "papabiles," compiled in the aftermath of Pope Francis' death by The Associated Press.

Francis brought Pope Leo to work at the Vatican after first appointing him in 2014 to serve as the bishop of Chiclayo, Peru. He has spent a majority of his time in Peru, where he has also worked as a teacher, missionary and parish priest.

In April 2020, Francis appointed him to be the apostolic administrator of the diocese of Callao, also in Peru, his profile said.

Since 2023, he has held the position at the Vatican as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, in charge of vetting nominations for bishops around the world.

Pope Leo told Vatican News in October 2024 that a "bishop is not supposed to be a little prince sitting in his kingdom, but rather called authentically to be humble, to be close to the people he serves, to walk with them and to suffer with them."

He also currently serves as the president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

In a 2023 interview with the Catholic News Service, he was asked how he responds to problems with bishops or dioceses -- to which he said he reminds clergymen to reflect on their oath to "live and work in communion with the Holy Father."

"The spirit of synodality includes a need and desire to listen to not only the bishop himself, but to many people in the diocese to see what's the best way to promote authentic church in each and every diocese in the world," he said at the time.

ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.