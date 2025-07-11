Witness describes possible mountain lion sighting in Rochester: 'I'm out'

ROCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- A witness is speaking out after a warning over a possible mountain lion sighting prompted a shelter-in-place order in Upstate New York.

The elusive cat was reportedly spotted in Rochester on Wednesday sauntering down a street.

Police say social media video appears to show what is likely a mountain lion, and they also received multiple calls of reported sightings.

A shelter-in-place was ordered but was later lifted when police couldn't verify the lurking lion.

Still, neighbors said they are feeling nervous.

"I just saw something big walking just right over there, right over there, it went right over there, I swear ,I promise you, it went right over there," Curtis Jones told the ABC affiliate in Rochester. "And it said 'rawr' and I just kept walking...I seen it, seeing me, see it. So, in my head I'm like, 'nah I got to go man, I'm out.'"

For now, the big cat saga is still a mystery.

Meanwhile, the Seneca Park Zoo confirmed all of its animals are accounted for.

