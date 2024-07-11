Parts of Rockaway Beach closed after sharks spotted in water in Queens

The latest on the shark sightings.

The latest on the shark sightings.

The latest on the shark sightings.

The latest on the shark sightings.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Portions of Rockaway Beach were closed after NYPD drones spotted sharks in the water on Thursday afternoon.

There were at least three separate shark sightings by 4 p.m.

The first shark sighting happened at Beach 86 Street at 1:20 p.m. and police closed the beach from 64th to 104th streets.

There was a second shark sighting at at Beach 61, closing the beach to swimming from Beach 57 to Beach 81.

A third shark sighting was reported at Beach 81st just before 4 p.m.

The NYPD says their drones will continue to monitor the waters for any other shark sightings or swimmers in distress.

Few other details were released.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.