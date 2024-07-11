Parts of Rockaway Beach closed after sharks spotted in water in Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Portions of Rockaway Beach were closed after NYPD drones spotted sharks in the water on Thursday afternoon.
There were at least three separate shark sightings by 4 p.m.
The first shark sighting happened at Beach 86 Street at 1:20 p.m. and police closed the beach from 64th to 104th streets.
There was a second shark sighting at at Beach 61, closing the beach to swimming from Beach 57 to Beach 81.
A third shark sighting was reported at Beach 81st just before 4 p.m.
The NYPD says their drones will continue to monitor the waters for any other shark sightings or swimmers in distress.
Few other details were released.
