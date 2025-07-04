Multiple shark sightings reported off Rockaway Beach prompting temporary closure

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Shark sightings at Rockaway Beach led to a closure on Friday, according to officials.

New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said two sharks were spotted near Beach 32nd Street just before 11:30 p.m.

Daughtry also said one "marine animal" was also spotted at Beach 144th Street. The latest sighting was at Beach 30th Street.

"These sightings were very close to beachgoers," Daughtry said. "But thanks to drone tech, lifeguards, and the dedicated professionals at NYC Emergency Management, we're keeping everyone safe as they enjoy the holiday."

Beach 30th Street was closed for an hour, but is now back open.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the beach and provide updates.

