Popular food truck in Rockland County forced to close due to rising operating costs

ROCKLAND COUNTY (WABC) -- A popular food truck in Rockland County has become the latest casualty of rising operating costs.

The owner of Gracie's Bulldog Food Truck in Blauvelt says his business is shutting down at the end of the month citing rising prices and limited availability of products.

Longtime customers of Gracie's Bulldog Grille are heartbroken by the sudden closure.

AJ Servidio and his wife Jen debuted Gracie's, named after their bulldog, in late 2020 after closing their restaurant in Pearl River during COVID.

They said for a time their business was booming, making Gracie's a fixture along Route 303 in Blauvelt.

On a good day, Servidio serves between 50 to 80 customers. The problem is there haven't been enough good days with business dropping as much as 75 percent.

In the last two weeks, Servidio made the difficult decision to pull the plug at the end of the month.

