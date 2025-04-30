"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" 50th anniversary to celebrate with theater and Blu-ray in 4K Ultra HD release later this year.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' turns 50: classic will be in theaters and on Blu-ray in 4K Ultra HD

Tim Curry attends the 40th anniversary celebration of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" held at the Los Angeles City Hall on October 30, 2015 in Los Angeles.

"Let's do the time warp again!" This year marks the 50th anniversary of the musical film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." To celebrate the occasion, a newly restored and remastered version of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be let loose in 4K Ultra HD, along with the debut of a new anniversary logo.

Audiences were first introduced to the movie in 1975 and it quickly became a cult classic. It's based on the musical play by Richard O'Brien, and has continued to grow with late-night screenings, fan costumes, and has created a unique moviegoing experience with dance parties. To this day, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" still makes history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

The Walt Disney Studios Restoration team oversaw the 10-month project to digitally scan and preserve the film. Kevin Schaeffer, Director of Restoration & Library Management, said in the press release, "It's a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many. Bringing 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences - both longtime fans and first-time viewers - can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound."

The movie's producer, Lou Adler, added, "What began as a small, rebellious project has become a global celebration of individuality, community, and creative freedom. This anniversary is a tribute to the fans who kept it alive and kicking all these years."

Speaking of keeping it alive, the film hasn't lived only on the big screen - it's a staple on the stage too! Countless celebrities have performed the iconic story on stage for anniversary performances such as Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, George Lopez, Nicole Scherzinger, Evan Rachel Wood, Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Lucas Grabeel, and Jorge Garcia.

