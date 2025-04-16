Rosie O'Donnell's 'Unleashing Hope' shows life-changing power of service dogs for autistic children

"Unleashing Hope" shows how service dogs transform lives of kids like Clay and Kaleb, offering hope to children with autism.

"Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism" is a new documentary produced by Rosie O'Donnell and streams on Hulu April 22.

LOS ANGELES -- In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, Emmy-winning actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell is set to premiere her uplifting new documentary special, "Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism," on Hulu.

Executive produced by O'Donnell, this film takes viewers on a deeply personal journey, revealing how service dogs have transformed her life and that of her child, Clay, who has autism.

Directed by the award-winning Zeberiah Newman and Michiel Thomas, the documentary shines a spotlight on the life-changing impact service dogs have on families living with autism.

It also uncovers a groundbreaking initiative that pairs incarcerated individuals with the opportunity to train these incredible dogs, benefiting both the animals and participants.

O'Donnell's journey with the Guide Dogs of America (GDA) program began through her friend, Lyle Menendez, a well-known incarcerated individual. GDA, a nonprofit organization, trains highly skilled service dogs to assist children with autism, providing not only companionship but also a crucial support system for everyday life.

The documentary also introduces viewers to Kaleb, another child with autism, and his family as they embark on their own life-changing journey with the GDA program.

