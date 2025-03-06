Roy Ayers, musician known for hit song 'Everybody Loves the Sunshine,' dies at 84 in New York

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Roy Ayers, the legendary jazz vibraphonist, composer and producer known for hit songs like "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," has died at 84, according to his family.

Ayers' family announced his passing in a post to his Facebook page.

They say the musician died on Tuesday in New York City after a long illness.

"He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed," his family said in the Facebook post.

They say a celebration of his life will be forthcoming.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.