Roy Rogers makes nostalgic return to South Jersey after 3 decades

The new restaurant is on Haddonfield Road, where the old PDQ used to be a couple years ago.

They held a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Customer Marc Orgiefsky set up first in line at midnight and several others soon joined him.

They want the free food for a year deal after the establishment advertised that the first 50 customers would receive one regular combo per week for a year in their mobile app.

Roy Rogers is nostalgic to a lot of people from back in the day.

The restaurant has breakfast, but customers seem to be most nostalgic about the fried chicken, roast beef sandwiches and the Double R Bar Burger, which features ham as a key ingredient.

"The Double R bar, I used to work at the Moorestown Mall years ago and there was a Roy Rogers in the mall and the food there was great," Orgiefsky said.

The fixins bar is a big one too, where you can load up your burger as high as you want with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onions.

"I came over from Philadelphia; for Roy Rogers opening for the free fixins bar," said customer Jodie Waldman. "I remember growing up and it was about a mile from my house, and that's all I remember growing up is getting all the pickles I wanted."

There used to be 600 locations, which is now down to fewer than 50. A couple other locations are already open in Ocean County.

