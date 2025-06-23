Russell Wilson, Ciara lead celeb sightings at WNBA games



The celebrity rows at WNBA games have continued to pop off this season, and this past week was no different, with many sports stars and celebs showing up to games.

On Juneteenth, New York Giants' Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, showed their Big Apple support as the Liberty hosted the Phoenix Mercury. On Friday, the reigning national champion UConn Huskies women's basketball team made the trip down from Storrs to support former teammate Paige Bueckers in the Dallas Wings' visit to the Connecticut Sun. On Sunday in Las Vegas, the Aces welcomed Cheryl Miller and Allyson Felix in their game against theIndiana Fever.

From rappers to coaches to current and former sports stars, here are some of the biggest names in attendance at WNBA games this past week.

June 17: UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma

June 18: Chicago Stars forward Ludmila

June 19: Quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara

June 19: Former USWNT players Brandi Chastain and Leslie Osborne

June 20: UConn women's basketball team

June 22: LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey

June 22: Rapper Trinidad James and comedian Funny Marco

June 22: Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. and singer J. Holiday

June 22: Women's basketball legend Cheryl Miller

June 22: Track and field athlete Allyson Felix

June 22: UConn starAzzi Fudd