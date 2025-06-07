Russian strikes on Ukraine overnight kill 7 and injure at least 41

At least seven people were killed and 41 others were hurt in Russia's latest Ukraine attack, including strikes in Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk Oblast.

LONDON -- At least seven people were killed and 41 others were injured in massive Russian strikes across Ukraine overnight, which targeted civilian and energy infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday morning.

"Russia continues its terror against civilians," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a social media post on Saturday morning. "Hundreds of drones and missiles rained down on Ukraine overnight. Kharkiv had a particularly terrible night."

In the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Russian strikes killed three people and injured another 21. Among those injured was an infant and a 14-year-old girl, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. An additional person was injured in the city of Kupyansk, southeast of Kharkiv, in the surrounding region, according to Kharkiv Oblast Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with 48 drones, five guided aerial bombs, four MLRS and three missiles, targeting homes and civilian infrastructure facilities in the city's Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts, according to Syniehubov.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes killed two people -- a married couple, aged 56 and 54 -- in the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson and injured another 10 people in the surrounding region, according to Kherson Oblast Gov. Olexandr Prokudin.

In eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and eight others were injured in Russian strikes, according to Gov. Vadym Filashkin.

And in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, Russian strikes injured one person, according to the regional administration.

Across Ukraine overnight, Russia launched a total of 215 projectiles -- 206 drones, two ballistic missiles, six guided aircraft missiles and one cruise missile -- of which 174 were neutralized, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

"There were strikes throughout Ukraine -- in the Donetsk, Dnipro, Ternopil, Odesa, and other regions," the foreign minister said. "People were injured and killed, and the energy infrastructure was also damaged."

Sybiha added: "To put an end to Russia's killing and destruction, more pressure on Moscow is required, as are more steps to strengthen Ukraine. Russia is a terrorist state, and it must be called such. It has already done more than enough to earn this title."