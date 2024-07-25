Marvel president Kevin Feige honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES -- When the president of Marvel Studios gets a big honor, you can bet the "Avengers," and more, will assemble!

Kevin Feige was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, and many of the stars whose careers he helped launched into the Marvel Cinematic Universe were on hand to congratulate him.

Along with Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, and Brie Larson, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman talked about first meeting Feige 25 years ago when he auditioned for "X-Men."

"Spoiler alert: I got the part!" joked Jackman. "As we made the film, Kevin became a friend. Even way back then, I knew he was kind, trustworthy, and no matter what, he was going to have my back. I just figured, 'This guy's never going to make it in show business!'"

Reynolds said Feige's care for the characters and the people who play those characters "just speaks volumes of who he is."

"It is genuinely moving to me in every way," he said. "He is quite literally an 'anchor being' and keeps the Marvel Universe alive and well and vital, and without him, none of this works."

Feige reminisced about visiting the Walk of Fame many times when he was young.

"It is surreal," he said. "I will be part of the foundation in Hollywood, immortalized in concrete. Getting a star seemed about as likely as Disney releasing an R-rated movie with Marvel characters but here we are today ... both are happening."

The star ceremony coincides with the highly-anticipated release of Marvel's latest film "Deadpool & Wolverine."