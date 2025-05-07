Rye Playland to open for Memorial Day weekend, minus rides

RYE, New York (WABC) -- It's official, Rye Playland will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend.

Westchester County executives discussed the plans Wednesday morning.

Playland is working to fast-track the opening, after a private owner bailed, leaving the park to play catch-up.

Customers will have access to the beach and pool on opening weekend, and food service will be available.

The rides, however, are currently being inspected for safety and will come back on a rolling basis.

"These rides were not winterized. They were left out in the elements, and the supplies and materials to bring them back to a safe operational condition were not met," said Joan McDonald, Director of Operations.

It will only cost $10 to park at Playland this season

Admission will be free on Memorial Day weekend.

Prices after that will vary, depending on how many rides are up and running.

