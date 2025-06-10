79 people have gotten sick across the country, including 63 in California

Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs sickens 2 people from New Jersey: CDC

August Egg Company recalls organic and cage-free brown eggs linked to salmonella outbreak that has left dozens sick across seven states.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Two people in New Jersey were sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs, according to health officials.

The CDC says 79 people across the country have gotten sick from the outbreak, impacting residents seven states, including New Jersey, California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, Nebraska and Kentucky.

The most reported infections were in California, where 63 people got sick. Four people were also infected in Nevada and Washington, three in Arizona, two in Nebraska and New Jersey, and one in Kentucky.

A map breaking down the infections by state can be found online.

What to know about the recall

The salmonella infections were linked to eggs recently recalled by August Egg Company.

The California-based company recalled 1,700,000 dozen organic and cage-free brown eggs, that were sold to restaurants and retailers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

Recalled brown cage-free eggs and brown certified-organic eggs, with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 4, 2025, were distributed in California and Nevada to retail locations including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less and Ralphs.

The eggs were also distributed to Walmart locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 19, 2025.

You can find a list of brands in the official recall notice.

You can also find more information about salmonella on the CDC's website.

