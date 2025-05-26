Organization in Manhattan helps veterans with therapy, jobs, housing and more

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and mental health care is something veterans often don't get enough of.

A place called Samaritan Daytop Village in Midtown offers therapy and help with substance abuse to veterans.

They also offer housing, food, job training and they said they have plenty of room for more veterans who need help.

"You can come here with nothing leave with everything housing a job you'll be fed," said veteran Luis.

The organization offers a place for veterans to meet, relax, live and get therapy.

Many people don't realize that Samaritan Daytop Village is on W. 43rd Street in Manhattan and also have other campuses where every veteran is welcome.

"I can focus on getting things in order to deal with how to deal with anxiety PTSD," said veteran Shai'id.

The professionals who run the organization are also veterans.

" i'm an Air Force veteran and also a person in recovery 35 years," Deirdre Rice-Reese said.

Help is everywhere as men and women heal together.

"The biggest thing for me is the camaraderie between the fellas, we never lost that," Samuel said.

The program sees better than a 70 percent success rate, they just need help getting to word out.

