Israeli woman held hostage by Hamas for 55 days shares story of survival at Yeshiva University

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- An Israeli woman released by Hamas after 55 days, shared her story at Yeshiva University in New York City Tuesday night.

Before October 7, Sapir Cohen was a shy software engineer who could not speak in front of a crowd, but after being released by Hamas, the former hostage has so much to share, including her epiphany.

"I think one of the biggest miracles I felt... maybe I'm supposed to be in this place," Cohen said.

For 55 days, time stood still. Cohen was starving and at the mercy of terrorists, and that's when she found her purpose. Her inner power.

She was held captive with a terrified 16-year-old girl. So, Cohen pushed her own fears and pain aside and made it her mission to care for the teenager.

"And from that moment, when I decided to take this responsibility, I felt so powerful," she said. "That I could take every bad moment and make it a funny moment."

After a month hidden in a house, they were told they were going to the dreaded tunnels. The teenage girl panicked so, Cohen responded with humor.

"I told her we're in Gaza. We have to see the No. 1 attraction in Gaza," she said.

The 30-year-old survivor was visiting her boyfriend's family on Oct. 7 when the nightmare breached security.

Her boyfriend Sasha is still in captivity. His father was killed.

"Every day I say three things. First is my prayer. Second is thank you God for sending me to this place. I feel all the power that you gave me. I know how to use to keep myself and this girl. Last is thank you God about all the angels you sent me to this hell," Cohen said.

When Sapir was first released, she stayed in her room and cried. Now she travels the world delivering her personal message of hope.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.