Savor the Bronx Restaurant Week to celebrate borough's diverse culinary offerings

BRONX (WABC) -- Savor the Bronx Restaurant Week kicks off next week to celebrate the some of the delicious cuisine the borough has to offer.

The event takes place Feb. 18 through the 23rd and each participating restaurant will cook up a prix-fixe menu or a discount.

The festival allows foodies to sample and discover restaurants in the Bronx while also supporting small businesses.

"We invite everyone to come and experience the creativity and passion behind our food and join in on celebrating the Bronx's vibrant dining culture, which I feel is not really spoken about, we need to make sure the Bronx is known for how well we can diverse our community," said Emily Rodriguez with Suyo Gastrofusion.

Restaurateurs and borough officials kicked off the event Wednesday as they look to boost business during the winter off-season by drawing food lovers to the area.

The culinary offerings will feature Italian, Dominican, Greek, Mexican and everything in between.

"And these small businesses are part of the economic foundation of the neighborhood, the cultural fabric, it's what brings people together from all walks of life," said Andrew Rigie with NYC Hospitality Alliance.

This is the 14th year of Savor the Bronx, but because of the pandemic, it is the first one in five years.

The Bronx Tourism Council hoped to line up 30 participating restaurants, but to date, a record-breaking 71 have signed on.

Rene Matos opened City Island Pizza Company a little over a year ago and says he jumped at the chance to show off dishes made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

"Every week I get more and more customers that are coming from Manhattan, from Pelham, from Larchmont, and the more people that come onto the island and this is a great reason to do it," Matos said.

Visit ilovethebronx.com to learn more about participating locations.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of Savor the Bronx Restaurant Week.

