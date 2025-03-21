School bus carrying students with special needs hit by gunfire in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A school bus was hit by gunfire in the Bronx while carrying students with special needs on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near East 163rd Street and Trinity Avenue in the Longwood section.

Citizen App video shows the scene.

The person who shot the video says three bullets struck the bus, with one shattering a window and the other two piercing the rear of the vehicle.

No one inside the bus was injured.

Police say four men, all wearing black, ran from the scene.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

