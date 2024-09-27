Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued by woman who alleges he impregnated and sexually assaulted her

Sean "Diddy" Combs faced a new civil lawsuit Friday from a woman who alleged the hip hop mogul sexually assaulted and impregnated her.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, is a business owner, entrepreneur, and model who lives in Florida and who said she met Combs overseas in 2020 and was invited to take a trip with him. She said the two began seeing each other regularly the following year.

Eventually, the woman's lawsuit said, she believed she had no choice but to travel whenever Combs wanted.

"Combs and his agents and employees not only used language and tactics to force Jane Doe to act against her will: she was also unwillingly drugged with alcohol and unknown substances," the lawsuit said.

In 2022, Combs forced her to have sex without her consent at his home in Los Angeles. Sometime later, she visited Combs at his home in Miami and woke up one morning to find "her feet were purple and bruised and she had a bite mark on her heel."

According to the lawsuit, when Jane Doe informed Combs she was pregnant, he and others repeatedly told her to have an abortion. She eventually had a miscarriage.

The woman resumed contact with Combs several months later, when the lawsuit said she "was forced to witness defendant Combs slap and abuse other women."

Jane Doe is suing Combs for alleged sexual assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

"Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans. Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims. No one is above the law. Fame and wealth do not protect Sean 'Diddy' Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse," the woman's attorney Marie Napoli said in a statement.

She is also represented by Joseph Ciaccio.

Combs now faces civil lawsuits from more than a dozen people. He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges and remains in federal custody.

