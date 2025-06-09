Search for 10-year-old girl seen leaving Newport Centre Mall with man in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey State Police released a video of a missing 10-year-old girl in Jersey City.

Divine Anyanwu was last seen Thursday night leaving the Newport Centre Mall with a man who was spotted in the surveillance video.

Officers are trying to identify the man and figure out how they met.

Police say she's about 5'4" and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a neon orange headband, a white tank top, tie-dye shorts, and black-and-white sneakers.

Divine frequents areas such as Lincoln Park, West Side Avenue, and the McDonald's located on Communipaw Avenue, as well as multiple addresses in the Bronx, NY.

If anyone encounters her, please contact the Jersey City Police Missing Person Unit at 201-547-5477.

