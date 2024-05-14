Search for suspects in string of violent robberies in and near Bronx park

BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for more suspects in a string of armed robberies.

So far, police have made four arrests, but they say that some of the robberies were committed by a group of at least five or more people, and it seems they are still looking for at least two individuals.

All of the robberies and attacks took place in and around Claremont Park.

Each time they targeted their victims for their iPhones, Air Pods, or cash.

In all but two of the robberies, the victims were teenagers.

The robberies began back in January with the most recent happening on Saturday, May 11 at around 1:07 a.m.

A 17-year-old girl was walking near College Avenue and East 171st Street when she was approached by at least four men.

They snatched her cell phone out of her hands and then told her to leave or they would shoot her.

The suspects didn't take out a gun in this case but had in a few past incidents. Other times the suspects used knives to threaten their victims or punched them. No one has been seriously injured.

Police say that so far they've arrested four people including a 13-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man.

They face a long list of charges including first-degree robbery, hate crime/robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of controlled substances with intent to sell, and criminal possession of stolen property, just to name a few.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

