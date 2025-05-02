'The Four Seasons' follows couples, friends through life's seasons on Netflix

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the cast and previews what to expect from the show.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the cast and previews what to expect from the show.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the cast and previews what to expect from the show.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the cast and previews what to expect from the show.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you're looking for a new show to watch this weekend, there's a star-studded comedy now streaming on Netflix.

"The Four Seasons" takes you through the seasons of life, through the eyes of three couples and lifelong friends.

The cast is comprised of Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, and Coleman Domingo. They are just some of the familiar faces you'll see.

The series, based on Alan Alda's 1981 film of the same name, delivers on comedy, but it also gives you something more: heartfelt reflection on relationships throughout the years. It's the television equivalent of couples therapy, perhaps.

"All our writers were really generous about bringing in their own stuff, of, like, well, I'll share this and we can use it," Fey said.

Under the humor is a grounded look at relationships, ones that feel so real because they are real.

"Our couple, like, I feel like I'm always yelling at him, but also couples like that, I always think, like, you know what? Both sides are getting something out of it," Fey said.

"When you're calling me out on stuff, most of the time it's stuff that I deserve to be called out for," Forte said.

As the name suggests, "The Four Seasons" explores the idea of life seasons and how everyone, the cast included, cycles through them at their own pace.

"I feel like it is sort of fall. I'm not all the way an empty nester. I'm a half-empty nester. My leaves are turning. It sounds worse than I meant it to," Fey said.

"I realized that I'm not in the building stage anymore. I'm more into my harvest. So I would say I'm in my fall and my autumn. There are so many things, so many seeds that have been planted for many years," Domingo said.

"I'm 54 years old, but I have a 4-year-old daughter and a 2.5-year-old daughter. So mine is like a spring with unseasonably cold temperatures," Forte said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.