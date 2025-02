Possible gas leak forces businesses to evacuate in Secaucus

Officials are investigating a possible gas leak after a bulge in the road was reported.

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several businesses in Secaucus, NJ have been evacuated after a possible gas leak.

Officials say the street is bulging at Secaucus Road and Henry Street.

The area is surrounded by businesses.

Police are enforcing emergency road closures at County Avenue to Secaucus Road. Secaucus Road from Henry Street to County Avenue has also been shuttered.

Officials say no one is hurt and right now PSE &G is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.