Security increased at sensitive locations for Jewish community in NYC after DC shootings

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Security is increased at sensitive locations for the Jewish community in New York City after two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed.

It happened Wednesday evening as the young couple was leaving an event at a Jewish museum.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, yelled, "Free, free Palestine" after he was arrested, police said.

The two victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were apparently set to get engaged soon.

Rodriguez had walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office says he is "shocked" by the "horrific, antisemitic" shooting.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement saying he's "Devastated by the senseless killing outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. We're keeping the victims in our prayers and have directed the NYPD to increase security at sensitive locations for the Jewish community here in NYC. This act of hateful violence is exactly what it means to globalize the intifada. Let me be clear - antisemitic violence has no place in our country."

