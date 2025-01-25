Kristi Noem confirmed as secretary of homeland security

WASHINGTON -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the firebrand who gained a national spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday.

The vote was 59-34.

During her confirmation hearing, Noem said the southern border is "not secure" and that she will help to fix it.

"President Trump needs to achieve this mission because two-thirds of Americans support his immigration and border policies, including the majority of Hispanic Americans," Noem said in her opening statement. "I was the first governor to send National Guard troops to our southern border when Texas asked for help and when they were being overwhelmed by an unprecedented border crisis. If confirmed as secretary, I'll ensure that our exceptional, extraordinary Border Patrol agents have all the tools and resources and support that they need to carry out their mission."

The Department of Homeland Security already shut down the CBP One app, which allowed migrants to make appointments at the border to claim asylum -- something Noem promised the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee she'd do.

Noem will oversee 22 agencies with more than 260,000 employees who work on issues ranging from the border to federal disaster management to the Secret Service.

"As secretary, I will oversee the Secret Service, an agency that is in serious need of reforms. We all saw the threats to President-elect Trump last year and the consequences of failure," Noem said. "Now, that should never happen again, and I've worked closely with my own gubernatorial protective detail, and I'm familiar with what works and what doesn't work, and I'll bring that experience towards strengthening the Secret Service."

The incoming secretary said she will follow the law and implement reforms with no political bias, including with regard to disaster relief.

She added that "if given the chance to be secretary of homeland security, that I will deliver the programs according to the law and that it will be done with no political bias."

