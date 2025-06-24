Hundreds of seniors at apartment building in Westchester County living without air conditioning

EASTCHESTER (WABC) -- Residents in a building in Eastchester, many of whom are senior citizens, say they've been suffering without air conditioning for days.

All of the 210 units in three buildings of the Garth Essex Apartments lost AC this week because of a broken chiller unit.

Gary Brondsy walked to Starbucks looking for a cool place to work because he said the conditions in the apartment are miserable.

"It's extremely hot, fortunately I have fans. I keep my apartment dark during the day and keep the fan blowing on me," Brondsy said.

Nearby on Taunton Road, Con Edison is working on an even bigger repair job as crews lower a new transformer underground to replace one that burned out and that left dozens of homes without power overnight.

The near triple-digit temperatures make being outside, let alone making deliveries, difficult.

At Lenny's Auto Clinic, they said they've been servicing plenty of cars with a busted air conditioning as well.

"The compressor might have been bad for a while however, now that it's really hot that's when they notice it. So now we're getting a lot of AC work coming in left and right, everyday.

