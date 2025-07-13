Several injured after driver plows through crowd of anti-ICE protesters in New Jersey

FAIRVIEW, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a driver plowed through a crowd of anti-ICE protesters at an immigration rally in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

Fairview Police say Linda Roglen, 62, of North Bergen is facing several violations and criminal charges, including assault by auto resulting in injury and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries.

Roglen and one of the protesters got into a verbal argument. A worker at a pizza shop across the street started recording the protests because he thought it was interesting, happening right outside the window at Fairview and Anderson Avenues. He saw the confrontation between the two.

"I don't know what they said, but they just say something to each other and he spits in her face," said Gabriel Mayen.

Mayen says he never expected to see that, but what happened next was even more shocking -- the driver hit that protester...and then more as the car accelerates.

"I was scared though, honestly, like for those people. Because you never know, man. Something like that, you could die. That's scary," Mayen added.

A protest organizer who was among the injured tells Eyewitness News she told that protester to walk away after hearing the driver tell him 'I love ICE' -- but the argument escalated.

Julio Torres says the guy spit at the woman.

"And that's not okay wither," Torres adds.

He says protesters need to avoid reckless behavior, too especially for something as sensitive as defending immigrants, who he says can't be out here taking risks, especially if there is a good chance you are on camera. He agreed that what the driver did was far more dangerous.

"If somebody spits at you, you're supposed to call the cops. You're not supposed to run them over. It's just not the right thing to do," Mayen added.

Fairview Police say several people were treated at hospitals for non-life threatening injuries and the whole incident is still under investigation.

There is no word yet on whether the young man who got into it with the driver may also face charges.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.