'Legacy business' Beck's Motor Lodge in SF's Castro welcoming guests for Pride 2025

Beck's Motor Lodge in San Francisco's Castro District sees themselves as a welcoming place to everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

Beck's Motor Lodge in San Francisco's Castro District sees themselves as a welcoming place to everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

Beck's Motor Lodge in San Francisco's Castro District sees themselves as a welcoming place to everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

Beck's Motor Lodge in San Francisco's Castro District sees themselves as a welcoming place to everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

SAN FRANCISCO -- For 67 years, Beck's Motor Lodge on Market Street in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco has seen themselves as a welcoming place to everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're happy to have all sorts of different people, it makes the job fun," said Brittney Beck, owner of Beck's Motor Lodge. "It makes our neighborhood diverse, it makes coming to this neighborhood more exciting than just seeing the same thing over and over again. We've had people stay here for years and years and they always have felt so comfortable here."

Beck's first opened in 1958, back when the Castro was known as Eureka Valley. Brittney's grandfather, Will "Bill" Beck, built the hotel and ran it with his wife, Frances.

KGO-TV

"My dad was a kid and he would help out a little bit here and there," said Beck.

The family would lease out the hotel in the 1980s and had little to do with the day-to-day operations. According to Beck, this resulted in the property falling into disrepair.

"My dad came to me, and he was really insightful," said Beck. "He said, 'Brittney, I think you'd be really good at running a hotel, and I think it would be great for the family to get back into this industry.'"

In 2010, Brittney took over ownership and began managing the property.

KGO-TV

"I really took the opportunity," Beck said. "I said, 'hey it has my last name on it, I want to be represented well.'"

The property was renovated and many changes were made. One thing that didn't change much was the iconic sign welcoming guests to the hotel. The giant sign that hangs over above the sidewalk can't be missed.

"The sign is awesome," Beck said. "The way that it's a beacon on Market Street, I love it."

In 2017, the San Francisco Small Business Commission named Beck's Motor Lodge a "legacy business" in an effort to save and support the city's iconic and longstanding legacy businesses.

With the Pride Parade right around the corner, Brittney urges people to stay with them and enjoy their time celebrating San Francisco's diversity.

"We're just going to keep on doing what we're doing," Beck said. "Being a part of the neighborhood and keep welcoming guests from all over."