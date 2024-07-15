Shark sightings, riptides among safety concerns at Long Island-area beaches this summer

Sonia Rincon has the details on the latest beach safety to know.

Sonia Rincon has the details on the latest beach safety to know.

Sonia Rincon has the details on the latest beach safety to know.

Sonia Rincon has the details on the latest beach safety to know.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Lifeguard shortages, rip currents and shark sightings are all adding to concerns at the beach this summer.

As people hit the beach to beat the heat, there are continued calls from officials on Long Island to stay out of the water when lifeguards are not on duty.

Officials say lifeguards were called a record 250 times to the waters near Point Lookout Beach over the weekend.

"All the water comes onshore and funnels to one spot, so, throughout the day, we'll notice a pattern," said Hempstead Head Lifeguard Mike Romano. "But if we see people in a rip like right now over here, we're going to move them and will blow a whistle."

Two sharks were also spotted Saturday at Hewlett Point Park in East Rockaway and drones are in the air looking out for them and taking video from above.

The lifeguards are also on jet skis they call Shark Patrol and are trained in spotting them from the shore.

"So the lifeguards are almost on double duty now," said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin. "Some are sitting in stands and some are, you know, just looking at the water for any kind of breaking of a dorsal fin out there."

Bull sharks that have been seen in the last couple of years actually do like the calmer and more shallow water, but a sign at the beach reminds swimmers that their presence actually isn't a bad thing.

"The water is actually cleaner in this region than it has been in the past and yeah, it's a benefit for us, but it's also bringing in what they call baitfish, smaller fish," Clavin said. "And the sharks are now following this bait fish to our region."

The shark and riptide threats make for dangerous conditions for beachgoers who are swimming without supervision.

"These guards are trained to save you, they are trained to help you, but they have to be here to do that, that is why we are telling people when the guards are off the stand, don't go in the water, and don't think you can," Clavin said.

Lifeguards are on duty in the Town of Hempstead from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.